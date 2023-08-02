Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Dancer Killed While Voguing to Her Music

CHEAT SHEET
Beyoncé has made a unique tribute to the professional dancer who was fatally stabbed while voguing to her music at a Brooklyn gas station over the weekend. O’Shae Sibley, 28, was attacked when a group of men approached him and his friends and demanded they stop dancing, according to The New York Times. The men hurled slurs at Sibley, a gay man, and others, before the argument turned deadly. The Times reported that Sibley had been voguing—a style of dance originating in the 1980s and associated with the Harlem Ballroom scene—to Beyoncé’s Renaissance at the time of the incident. “REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY,” a note on the homepage of Beyoncé’s website reads. Sibley’s death is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.