Beyoncé Threatens Legal Action Over Trump’s ‘Freedom’ Video

Beyoncé is, predictably, not down with Donald Trump using the song “Freedom,” according to Rolling Stone—which the star had permitted Harris' campaign to use for promo.

On Tuesday, Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung posted a video of the former president deboarding his plane as the song plays in the background.

On Wednesday afternoon, the post remained, even though a source close to Beyoncé told Rolling Stone the star is threatening to send a cease-and-desist letter over the song’s use. Harris had debuted a campaign ad featuring the song in the first few minutes of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, mere hours before Cheung added the song to this post. She’d also walked out to the song to greet the convention.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Beyoncé's reps and Trump’s campaign for comment.

Trump has struggled with music for the duration of both his campaigns for president, and is no stranger to angering music artists who don’t want to be associated with him by using their music without permission. Just this past week, the family of soul legend Isaac Hayes announced they would be suing Trump for using his song “Hold On (I’m Coming)” at numerous rallies over the past three years.

Now, it seems, his campaign’s efforts to troll Harris have poked the Beyhive.