Beyoncé Tries to Stay in Character as Prop Pours Water on Her Throne

1
Basketball Legend Michael Jordan Signs NBC Deal
NOSTALGIA
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.12.25 4:53PM EDT 
Published 05.12.25 4:52PM EDT 
Michael Jordan
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Michael Jordan is ready for his close-up. The six-time NBA champion will join NBC as a “special contributor” when the network resumes its NBA coverage this fall. While Jordan was previously reported to be joining the company as a commentator, NBC Sports told The Athletic that it’s too early to put an official title on his role. His hiring is part of a major makeover for NBC, which has not broadcast NBA games since 2002. As part of an 11-year, $76 billion broadcast deal that includes Amazon Prime Video, ABC, and ESPN, the network will begin airing NBA games when the new season starts in October. Jordan’s role, whatever it may be, is part of NBC’s larger push to generate nostalgia for the ’90s, when its previous NBA coverage was at the height of its popularity. The company has also revived “Roundball Rock” by John Tesh, its fan-favorite NBA theme music, and will use AI to recreate the voice of its late announcer Jim Fagan for promotional spots. Plus, Jordan isn’t the only icon of ’90s basketball NBC has tapped for the upcoming broadcasts. He’ll join former Indiana Pacers shooting guard Reggie Miller, who has been hired as a game analyst.

Read it at The Athletic

2
Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested in Prostitution Sting
TAKEDOWN
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.12.25 3:43PM EDT 
Published 05.12.25 3:34PM EDT 
Wrestler Kyle Snyder.
Wrestler Kyle Snyder. Harry How/Getty Images

Kyle Snyder, a freestyle wrestler and Olympic Gold Medalist, has been arrested in a prostitution sting in Columbus, Ohio. According to police, Snyder responded to an online ad for escort services and was arrested Friday after meeting an undercover officer posing as an escort and offering her cash to perform oral sex. He was released shortly afterward with a summons to appear in court next week. Fifteen other men were also arrested as part of the sting. Before his arrest, Snyder was known as the youngest wrestler to win a world championship, NCAA championship, and Olympic Gold Medal in the same year when he competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics while a student at Ohio State University. Snyder represented Team USA a second time at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, taking home a silver medal. More recently, he signed with Real American Freestyle, Hulk Hogan’s new freestyle wrestling league, which Hogan has promised will be “bigger” than WWE or UFC.

Read it at TMZ

3
Rapper Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion Is Stabbed in Prison
SHOCKING ATTACK
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.12.25 4:28PM EDT 
Tory Lanez
Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Tory Lanez has reportedly been rushed to a hospital after getting stabbed in prison. Citing several sources, including one in law enforcement, TMZ reports that Lanez was allegedly stabbed in the face by another inmate following an altercation in the yard of the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi Monday morning. Lanez, 32, was transported to a nearby hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, the outlet adds. The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year sentence at the California state prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. He was convicted in Dec. 2022 and found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He subsequently appealed his convictions to California’s Court of Appeal in 2023. Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, was granted a five-year restraining order against Lanez.

Read it at TMZ

4
Pentagon Splashed Out $21M to Send Paltry Number of Migrants to Gitmo
STICKER SHOCK
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.12.25 2:44PM EDT 
Deportation flight landing in Maiquetia, Venezuela
Leonardo Fernandez Violoria/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s plan to fly migrants to Guantanamo Bay is crashing and burning. A new military report provided to Congress this week shows that between Jan. 20 and April 8, the Pentagon spent at least $21 million sending migrants to the naval base on military aircraft. The flights are in line with Trump’s stated plan to detain 30,000 migrants in the notoriously brutal prison facility. Just one problem: Guantanamo Bay currently holds just 32 migrants. In fact, since January, only about 500 migrants have passed through the base at all. What‘s more, many of those transported on the military flights—which cost an average of $26,277 per hour—are believed to have already been flown back to the United States. This news comes just two months after administration officials told NBC that Trump was pushing ahead with his Guantanamo Bay plan despite concerns it wasn’t logistically or legally viable. The whopping price tag is the result of a major change in protocol: ICE deportation flights are typically conducted on charter planes, which on average cost just under $8,600 per hour. Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration’s shift to military planes seems to be mostly optics-based, not logistical.

Read it at NBC

5

Beyoncé Tries to Stay in Character as Prop Pours Water on Her Throne

TECH TROUBLE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 05.12.25 4:00PM EDT 
Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé suffered an awkward on-stage mishap during the final stop of her Cowboy Carter tour in Los Angeles, when a robot arm went a bit haywire. In a bit for her performance that was supposed to show the singer having a robot pour her a drink, fans captured the moment the machine missed its mark and poured the drink right into the golden throne she was sitting in. The star continued on with the bit, however, grabbing the remote control next to her to pretend she was turning on the “TV” to enjoy a night in—but not before, as one fan noted, she “looked up at the robot like it wasn’t a robot.” Beyoncé sent her fans into a frenzy when she teased her highly anticipated tour on Instagram last month. Since then, the tour has been plagued by reports of inconsistent ticket sale prices, with some fans complaining they paid hundreds of dollars for seats that were later discounted due to lower than expected turnout in some cities. Still, Billboard projects the singer will make around $300 million for the tour turn of Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé made history with the monumental album, for which the star became the first Black woman to win a Grammy for Best Country Album. Her next scheduled tour stops are in Chicago.

Read it at DailyMail

6
Bill Belichick Sour-Faced After Girlfriend, 24, Misses Out on Pageant Title
THIRD PLACE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 05.12.25 5:19AM EDT 
Published 05.11.25 5:51PM EDT 
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Bill Belichick didn’t appear too thrilled about his 24-year-old girlfriend’s third-place finish at the Miss Maine USA pageant on Sunday. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show that the 73-year-old NFL coach was stone-faced as he walked hand-in-hand with Jordon Hudson, who put on a brave face after finishing one place lower than she did last year. Hudson was still donning her purple evening gown and silver heels as she rode out of the venue with Belichick in the driver’s seat. Hudson reportedly declined to speak to the press but gleefully thanked everyone who complimented her as she made her exit. She also won the competition’s “style” award. During the question and answer portion, Hudson rallied for Maine fishermen: “I think about this often because there’s a mass exodus for fishermen occurring in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen leave this place,” she said. “As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make a point to go to communities, to go to, to go into the government and advocate for these people so that they don’t have to think about these memories as a past moment.”

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Lil Wayne Tosses Out Longtime Girlfriend on Mother’s Day
HORRIBLE GIFT
Janna Brancolini
Updated 05.12.25 11:01AM EDT 
Published 05.12.25 10:00AM EDT 
Denise Bidot attends the premiere of Hulu's "UnPrisoned" Season 2 in New York City in 2024.
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend has accused the rapper of breaking up with her by text message and kicking her and her teenage daughter out of their family home on Mother’s Day, the New York Post reported. Model Denise Bidot, 38, shared a message to her Instagram Stories on Sunday that said, “Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical.” In a follow-up video, Bidot explained that 42-year-old Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had dumped her via text message and instructed his assistants to move her and her daughter’s stuff out of their home. Her teenage daughter Joselyn Adams, whom Bidot shares with an ex, confirmed the story in the video. “If y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them,” she said. “This man has actually laid a f---ing hand on me,” she said in a follow-up video. “I thought it was a mistake, but I know other women he’s put his hands on.” Wayne and Bidot have dated off and on since 2020, but they were living together as a family with Adams, according to the video. The rapper also has four children with four different women. His reps have so far not responded to the New York Post‘s request for comment.

A screenshot of Denise Bidot's Instagram story, which says "Breaking up with someone on Mother's Day is diabolical. Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith."
Denise Bidot said Lil Wayne broke up with her via text message and kicked her and her daughter out of their home. Screenshot/Instagram/Denise Marie Bidot
A screenshot of Denise Bidot speaking to the camera during an Instagram video.
In two follow-up videos, Bidot wrote that her original post was real and Lil Wayne had sent his assistants to pack up her things. Screenshot/Instagram/Denise Marie Bidot
Read it at New York Post

8
American Hostage in Hamas Captivity Is Released
COMING HOME
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.12.25 1:08PM EDT 
Edan Alexander
Ronen Zvulun/REUTERS

Hamas says it has released American Eden Alexander from captivity—the final U.S. national imprisoned among those abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel. Alexander, 21, spent 580 days in captivity somewhere inside the Gaza Strip. He was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, but was raised and attended high school in Tenafly, New Jersey. He is a dual national of Israel and was serving as a soldier in the Israeli Army at the time of his capture. Hamas said it released Alexander as a goodwill gesture to revamp peace talks. Alexander is slated to be reunited with loved ones before he is airlifted to a Tel Aviv hospital for an evaluation. There was no immediate word on his condition. Hamas released a video in December that showed Alexander speaking in Hebrew and English, requesting that U.S. and Israeli officials not forget about him. While the video was widely labeled as “propaganda,” Alexander’s relatives welcomed the fact that there was proof that their loved one was alive. President Donald Trump welcomed his release as “great news.”

Read it at New York Post

9
Stephen Miller Delivers Trump Brown-Nosing Master Class on Fox News
TASTY BOOTS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 05.12.25 5:38AM EDT 
Published 05.12.25 4:49AM EDT 

President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller is trying his best to stroke his boss’s ego. Talking to Brian Kilmeade on Fox News’s One Nation on Sunday, Miller said the first 100 days of Trump’s second term have been the “most successful, impactful, extraordinary first 100 days that we’ve seen in modern presidential history.” The jury is out on whether Trump 2.0 has any redeeming features at all, but the MAGA camp seems giddy about a newly announced trade deal with China. This comes after U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer shook hands with Trump on another deal last week. Miller is one of the president’s closest aides, and it is not unusual for him to wax lyrical about his boss on Fox News—or elsewhere. During his 100-day rally in Michigan, Trump invited Miller up on stage, shouting: “I love this guy!” Miller took to the lectern and claimed Trump has achieved the “most secure border” in American history. “He’s fighting violent crime, the drug cartels, he’s cutting your taxes, wasteful spending, he’s draining the swamp, standing up to the radical left, the communists,” he went on, adding that “America is stronger than it’s ever been.”

10
‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Cops Heat for Posing With Controversial Figure
NOT COOL
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 05.11.25 11:22PM EDT 
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20156 with Ramona Singer

"WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20156 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ramona Singer, May Pang -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty Images)"

Heidi Gutman/Getty

Fans of Ramona Singer weren’t pleased with her latest Instagram post. The Real Housewives of New York City star deleted a photo she posted over the weekend with Daniel Penny, an ex-Marine dubbed the “Subway Vigilante” after he put a homeless man named Jordan Neely in a chokehold for more than six minutes on a New York City subway train—leading to the man’s death. He was later acquitted of any wrongdoing. In a now-deleted Instagram post where Singer posed next to Penny, she wrote: “So proud Daniel Penny !! #apennysaved #hero.” Fans quickly called her out in the comments, blasting the post as “foul” and “low.” A representative for Singer told Page Six: “Daniel was found not guilty and he was protecting lives. Some of the same people who are criticizing her seem to be people who praise Luigi Mangione who is an actual murderer.” Penny claimed that he acted in self-defense and was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide last year. Singer faced multiple allegations of racism in 2023 over her “racially motivated” comments on set.

Read it at Page Six

