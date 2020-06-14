Beyoncé Urges Kentucky Attorney General to Arrest Cops Responsible for Breonna Taylor's Death
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has sent a letter to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron urging him to arrest the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death. Taylor died in March after officers entered her home with a no-knock warrant and shot her eight times. None of the officers have been fired or arrested for their involvement in her death.
The letter demands that criminal charges be brought against the three officers, Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove. It also urges the Attorney General to commit to a transparent investigation into the officers’ conduct and to investigate structural racism within the Louisville Metro Police Department. “With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it,” Knowles-Carter wrote. “This is your chance to end that pattern.”