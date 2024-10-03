Beyoncé Will Compete in a Grammys Category She Hasn’t Won (Yet)
YEE HAW
Beyoncé’s March 2024 record Cowboy Carter was submitted to compete for the Grammy’s Best Country Album award, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. The Texas-born pop star’s landmark record, which debuted at number one on the Billboard charts, featured performances from country legends such as Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, as well as up-and-coming stars like Shaboozey. The Recording Academy previously rejected Knowles’ submission in the country genre from 2016, when she submitted the song “Daddy Lessons” off her album Lemonade. Beyoncé did perform the track at that year’s Country Music Association Awards—a notorious performance that received backlash from country purists—and potentially inspired her to record an entire album in the genre. Meanwhile, Cowboy Carter earned zero nominations from the 2024 CMAs, whose nominations were announced earlier in September. Several performers featured on Cowboy Carter received nominations from the Nashville awards show, including Post Malone and Shaboozey.