Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Was the Star of Last Night’s NBA Finals Game

Fifteen million people tuned in for the NBA Finals game on Monday night, and many were delighted to catch a glimpse of Blue Ivy Carter, the rarely-seen 10-year-old daughter of superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Seated courtside next to Jay-Z, dressed in a leather jacket and hoop earrings, commentators couldn’t help but note that Carter has grown into the spitting image of her famous mother. Carter also adorably squirmed away when Jay-Z moved in to plant a kiss on his daughter’s cheek, proving that even one of the most famous rappers in the world isn’t immune from becoming an embarrassing dad.