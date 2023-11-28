Beyoncé’s Mom Blasts ‘Losers’ Accusing Her Daughter of ‘Wanting to Be White’

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has always been a vocal supporter of, and collaborator with, her famous daughters. But on Tuesday, Knowles took the rare step to publicly defend Beyoncé against trolls accusing her of “wanting to be white.”

In a lengthly caption, Knowles dressed down the haters with a combativeness that’s not often associated with her mega-famous pop star daughter these days, so diligently-manicured is her public image.

Under a video of Beyoncé’s song “BROWN SKIN GIRL,” Knowles wrote, “Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white.”

On Saturday, Beyoncé wore a silver dress, silver gloves and a platinum blonde wig to the premiere of her Renaissance tour concert film, which evidently triggered the wave of recent negative comments.

“She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? .. How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy,” Knowles wrote.

Beyoncé’s mother also called out TMZ specifically, revealing that the outlet had a reporter reach out to her daughter’s hairstylist to ask him to comment on her fans claiming that Beyoncé wants to be white.

“What’s really most disappointing is that [the] some Black people, yes you bozos that’s on social media,” Knowles said, “Lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. Are they all trying to be white?”

Ultimately, Knowles is “sick and tired” of people attacking her eldest daughter: “Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience, here you sad little haters come out the woodwork.”

Out of all the people that might be angry about Knowles posting this message, she knows Beyoncé herself might be the angriest, but for the Knowles matriarch, enough is enough: “I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up!”