Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign Features Kobe’s Daughter Natalia Bryant
SWAGGER
Beyoncé will release a new drop of her Ivy Park clothing line with Adidas on Dec. 9, called Halls of Ivy. The performer and fashion power player has tapped both herself and the children of famous parents, like Natalia Bryant, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, plus basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green to model the campaign, which she has teased on Instagram. There will be over 89 pieces of clothing for sale, some of which have a collegiate design.
In a statement sent to WWD, the company said the Ivy Park brand “firmly believes that the power of higher learning can also come from finding your own voice through self-expression, connecting with one another, and sharing space with like-minded people. Our design cues are based on this philosophy and present a collection of classic fashion silhouettes, infused with individual style, swagger and the spirit of following your wildest dreams.”