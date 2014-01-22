Beyond the Fame: Meet Professional Hockey's Forgotten Foot Soldiers

Episode #5: The Stray Dogs of Sochi

Kelly Backes travelled to Sochi to cheer on her husband David, a member of the U.S. Olympic hockey team, but found a couple of other creatures to support when she got there. As Russian authorities tried to clear the host city's streets of stray dogs, she fell for cute canines Sochi Junior and Sochi Jake, and—along with her husband—took them home.

Episode #4: The DucksHere’s a huge departure from our “Beyond the Fame” theme: In hockey, it’s tough to get more famous than Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry of the Anaheim Ducks. But we couldn’t resist showing you this footage of the two superstars getting lost in the Olympic Village. Silly guys.

Episode #3: The Father

“It’s been a while, eh?” John Tavares joked with his dad. Joe Tavares hadn’t skated in a decade, and his son, now the captain of the New York Islanders and a Canadian Olympian, was letting him know it. On the ice together at Yankee Stadium, on an outdoor rink built specifically for the NHL’s Stadium Series, in the majesty of a unique hockey moment, the two men glided around, simply, as father and son—just as they had when John was a little boy.

Episode #2: The Family

Dustin Brown may be the captain of the Los Angeles Kings and a U.S. Olympian, but to Jake (5), Mason (4), Cooper (3), and baby Mackenzie, he’s just Dad. When he’s at a game, a practice, or on the road, his wife Nicole is left alone with the four kids. But today, all of the Browns are going for a skate.

Episode #1: The Backup Goalie

Rob Laurie hadn't played in 11 years. But with three hours until game time and the Vancouver Canucks without a backup goalie, the 43-year-old former minor leaguer got the call. He would suit up for an NHL game.

For more information about NHL Revealed: A Season Like No Other, go to NHL.com.