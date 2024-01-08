This Inclusive Activewear Is So Soft, You Won’t Take It Off
Yogatta Buy This
Start the new year in comfort and style with Beyond Yoga. This women-founded-and-led activewear brand makes buttery-soft, inclusive clothing like high-waisted leggings, joggers, cropped tanks, jumpsuits, dresses, and comfy loungewear for every body size. Not to mention, Beyond Yoga also has a full line of maternity styles.
The Spacedye High Waisted Leggings are Beyond Yoga's most popular item. Their sleek and form-fitting design shows no outside seams and has gentle, supportive compression for a flawless and flattering silhouette. The leggings come in neutral colors like navy and black and fun, seasonal colors like Purple Haze and Red Ash Heather. There is also another version with pockets! Click here to check them out.
Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging
Once you have the leggings, grab a matching crop top (or two for good measure).
Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank
Spacedye Lost Your Mind Cropped Tank
