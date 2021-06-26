CHEAT SHEET
Bezos Sues Girlfriend’s Brother Over Unpaid Legal Fees
Jeff Bezos is suing the brother of his girlfriend, claiming he hasn’t paid a court judgment and hid ownership of a home to avoiding forking over the money. A court ordered Michael Sanchez to pay the legal fees of Bezos and his security consultant Gavin de Becker after his defamation lawsuit against the duo was tossed out. The Amazon boss and de Becker had accused Sanchez of leaking photos to The National Enquirer—and Sanchez claimed he was being smeared. The Seattle Times reports that Bezos’ suit alleges that after Sanchez lost the court case, he transferred ownership of a West Hollywood home to a shell company before listing it for sale for $2.5 million because he did not want the proceeds to be seized to pay the legal bill.