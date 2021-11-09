Dad Says Daughter Still on Ventilator After Suffering Multiple Heart Attacks in Astroworld Crush
HOPES FADING
The father of a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who suffered several heart attacks in the crowd crush at the Astroworld festival on Friday has said she remains on a ventilator and “the chances of survival are nothing.” KTRK reported that Bharti Shahani went to the festival with her sister and cousin before they lost each other in the chaos. Cousin Mohit Bellani explained: “Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominoes. It was like a sinkhole... There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick.” Bellani later discovered that Bharti suffered multiple heart attacks and, as of Tuesday, she remains in the ICU. “I think she lost oxygen for 10 minutes one time and seven minutes at another time,” he said. “Her brain stem was swollen to like 90 percent almost.” Her father, Sunny Shahani, told KTRK: “The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, which I have not even spoken to my wife until now. We keep saying we’ll pray... Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her."