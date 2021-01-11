This Moka Pot Is My Go-To for Stronger Than Normal Coffee
I do not need more things on my countertop, thank you very much. However, I do need a way to brew a little stronger coffee, something that packs a little more of a punch on the days I really need it. My machine of choice makes an excellent cup of pour over, but sometimes (or all the time) I want a nice espresso or even a foaming latte to start off my morning. That’s where my Moka Pot comes in.
The Bialetti Moka Pot is not new in any sense of the word. In fact, it's 80 years old and has barely changed. But if that doesn’t speak to its ease of use and how simple it is to maintain, I don’t know what will. It also doesn’t technically make a true espresso. It’s sort of an in between—think of it as a concentrated drip coffee.
6-Cup Bialetti Moka Pot
It’s just as easy to use as a french press; for the 4-cup model, add 25 grams of coffee, the same you might for your drip machine, and fill the bottom capsule with water. From there, you secure all of the pieces and put it on the stove over medium heat. Soon enough, you’ll hear a gurgling. That’s the coffee working its way up, and surprisingly not down the machine. From the spout, rich brown coffee will begin to flow, slowly filling the container. Once it starts turning yellowish, take it off, let it cool for a moment, and enjoy.
If I’m feeling fancy, I’ll use my milk frother and make a latte out of it, but more often than not, I typically just splash some milk in. Truth be told, I never really put it away. I’m either making coffee in it or admiring the way it looks on my stove. Does stove space count as counter space? Not in my book.
