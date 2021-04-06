CHEAT SHEET
Georgia Deputy Stabbed to Death With His Own Knife by Inmate, Police Say
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was stabbed to death with his own knife by an inmate who was being moved to “suicide watch,” officials said Tuesday. It’s not clear why Bibb County Deputy Christopher Wilson Knight, 30, even had a knife, though jail staffers have access to blades, the Macon Telegraph reported. He and other deputies were moving Albert Dewitt Booze to an observation cell when a struggle erupted—and Booze allegedly managed to grab the knife while handcuffed and kill Knight. Booze was locked up on relatively minor charges of criminal damage, giving a false name, and criminal trespassing when, officials say, he began threatening to harm himself.