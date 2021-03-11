Bibi’s Trumpian Election Freakout Has Experts Worried

From a suspiciously timed lockdown lift to the recruitment of bizarre, extremist allies, Benjamin Netanyahu is sparing no effort to win Israel’s next election and establish what he calls “a full-on right-wing government.”

Ignoring the admonitions of his own scientific advisers, Netanyahu rushed to fully reopen Israel’s restaurants, bars, gyms, and schools just two weeks before the ballots are set to be cast. Meanwhile, he has consistently asserted that voters will reward him for the country’s unparalleled anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive, a saving grace for citizens after a long year of lockdowns and economic woes.

Unfortunately for Netanyahu, the polls show otherwise, and many observers believe he is assiduously preparing to undermine the legitimacy of the March 23 vote if it does not bring him a clear victory. If the direst predictions do come true, and COVID-19 infections resurge around Election Day, the ensuing mayhem could help maintain his grip on power.