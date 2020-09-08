Bible Signed by Trump Days After Infamous Church Photo-Op Goes on Sale for $37,500
FOR GOD’S SAKE
The Bible warns that it’s easier for a “camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.” Now some lucky worshiper has the opportunity to read that message from their very own Bible signed by President Donald Trump, as long as they’re willing to spend $37,500 on it. According to TMZ, the Bible was signed by Trump a few days after he ordered federal law enforcement to fire pepper spray and rubber bullets at peaceful protestors to clear a path for him to hold a photo-op at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. It’s apparently not the one he infamously held up outside the church. Despite that fact, the autographed Bible is still being advertised by memorabilia company Moments in Time for an eye-watering $37,500. Presidents have signed Bibles before, but only when it was presented as a gift with some kind of spiritual message inside—not to make tens of thousands of dollars at auction. It’s not clear how the Trump Bible made its way onto the site.