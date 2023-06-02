Bid to Dismiss E. Jean Carroll Case Because Trump Is a Persecuted ‘White Christian’ Fails
DENIED
A judge on Thursday denied a motion filed by a Donald Trump ally to dismiss a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll on the grounds that the former president was being persecuted because he’s a white Christian. The motion filed by James H. Brady—who has previously been accused of clogging up courts with “vexatious” claims—explains that he wanted to intervene in the case “because I am unwilling to sit silent and watch another white Christian be treated as poorly and unfairly as I personally have been treated in the New York State and Federal Courts.” Judge Lewis Kaplan replied to the motion within a day, explaining the legal criteria by which someone can intervene in a civil action. “Mr. Brady does not satisfy any of these criteria,” Kaplan wrote. “Accordingly, this motion is denied.” Brady was attempting to intervene in Carroll’s initial 2019 defamation case against Trump. The jury in her second suit in May ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million after finding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll.