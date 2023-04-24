Read it at Reuters
President Joe Biden will appoint Julie Chávez Rodriguez as his campaign manager for the 2024 election, according to reports. Rodriguez served as Biden’s deputy campaign manager on his 2020 race and is currently the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She has already agreed to take on the new job, although Biden has not yet made the offer himself, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. The president has still not formally declared his 2024 campaign despite publicly saying he intends to run for re-election. An announcement could be made as early as Tuesday this week.