Biden Accidentally Reveals Handwritten Notes on Potential Running Mate Kamala Harris
‘DO NOT HOLD GRUDGES’
A sneaky photograph has offered some insight into Joe Biden’s current thinking on naming Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. As he took questions from reporters Tuesday, Biden was clutching notes that were snapped by an Associated Press photographer. Harris’ name was written at the top, followed by five talking points: “Do not hold grudges,” “Campaigned with me & Jill,” “Talented,” “Great help to campaign,” and “Great respect for her.” While Biden has made all of those points before, the handwritten notes show his backing for Harris after former Sen. Chris Dodd, a member of Joe Biden’s vice presidential search committee, criticized her for her attack on Biden during the first Democratic debate, reportedly stating that she had “no remorse.” Presumptive Democratic nominee Biden has said that he’ll name his vice presidential running mate next week, and he’s previously pledged to choose a female running mate.