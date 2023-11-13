Internal State Dept. Memo Accuses Biden of Spreading Misinfo: Report
An internal State Department dissent memo accused President Joe Biden of “spreading misinformation” about Israel’s war against Hamas, according to Axios. The blistering document also alleged that Israel is committing “war crimes” in its attacks on Gaza, and urged the U.S. to demand a ceasefire. The five-page memo was reportedly organized by a junior diplomat who claimed on social media that Biden was “complicit in genocide” through his support of Israel. Although it did not provide a specific example, the memo accused Biden of pushing misinformation “in his Oct. 10 speech” in which he called Hamas’ attacks in Israel three days earlier “an act of sheer evil.” One hundred State Department and USAID employees reportedly signed the memo. “We understand—we expect, we appreciate—that different people working in this department have different beliefs about what United States policy should be,” a State Department spokesperson said.