Biden Accuses Trump of ‘Encouraging Violence’ After Portland Clash
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of “recklessly encouraging violence” Sunday after clashes between pro-Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland left one person dead.
“As a country, we must condemn the incitement of hate and resentment that led to this deadly clash. It is not a peaceful protest when you go out spoiling for a fight,” Biden said in a statement. “What does President Trump think will happen when he continues… using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters?”
Hundreds of vehicles, many displaying Trump flags, converged on Portland Saturday night, sparking altercations between the Trump supporters and the protesters who have been demonstrating in the city for months. Gunfire erupted, killing one person.
Local conservative activists told the Oregonian that the man was a “friend and supporter” of the right-wing Patriot Prayer organization. Portland police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. 10 people were arrested following the deadly incident.