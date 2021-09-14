Biden Admin Using Israel Data on Waning Vax Efficacy to Push Booster Shots: Report
BOOSTER OR BUST?
Despite being one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, Israel is in the midst of a massive surge of COVID infections. Now, the Biden administration is using unpublished research from Israel to guide its effort to get booster shots in Americans’ arms as soon as next week, according to sources cited by Politico. The Israel data, which will reportedly be made public this week, suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine’s efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization decreases over time. The shot’s protection against mild and moderate illness is also believed to decrease over time. Some CDC and FDA officials have disagreed with the Biden administration’s push to start booster shots, saying it’s not supported by domestic data.