White House: Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to Put More Troops on Border

Read it at MSNBC
The Biden administration has reached agreements with the governments of Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala to “put more troops on their own border” in an attempt to stanch the flow of immigrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, Special Assistant to the President for Immigration for the Domestic Policy Council Tyler Moran told MSNBC on Monday. In March, Mexico reportedly fortified its border with Guatemala and began intercepting increasing numbers of migrants headed for the U.S. border. Those measures, according to Reuters, “have not yet produced significant results.”