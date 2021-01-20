CHEAT SHEET
Biden Admin Puts Up Hidden Message on White House Website
Reuters
If you are to right-click on www.whitehouse.gov and hit “inspect page source,” you might notice a curious message among the lines of HTML. “If you’re reading this, we need your help building back better. https://usds.gov/apply,” the message reads, referencing President Biden’s campaign slogan. The link directs you to the application for the United States Digital Service, a White House team created in 2014 tasked with improving federal government websites. You can see the USDS’s “unofficial mascot,” Mollie the crab, by looking at the source code for their website.