Biden Admin Rips Trump’s ‘Abhorrent’ Remarks About Immigrants ‘Poisoning the Blood’

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Leah Millis/Reuters

    The Biden administration has condemned comments made by Donald Trump in which the former president said undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” a remark that the White House likened to “the rhetoric of violent white supremacists.” “The role of leaders is to bring people together; never to turn them against one another with divisive, self-serving poison,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement to The Daily Beast, calling the remark “abhorrent” and “dangerous.” The White House pointed to comments Biden made last week at the McCain Institute, where the president said in a speech that “we have to denounce hate, not embolden it.”

    -- Justin Baragona contributed reporting.