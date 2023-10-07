CHEAT SHEET
Biden Admin Rips Trump’s ‘Abhorrent’ Remarks About Immigrants ‘Poisoning the Blood’
The Biden administration has condemned comments made by Donald Trump in which the former president said undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” a remark that the White House likened to “the rhetoric of violent white supremacists.” “The role of leaders is to bring people together; never to turn them against one another with divisive, self-serving poison,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement to The Daily Beast, calling the remark “abhorrent” and “dangerous.” The White House pointed to comments Biden made last week at the McCain Institute, where the president said in a speech that “we have to denounce hate, not embolden it.”
-- Justin Baragona contributed reporting.