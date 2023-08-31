Biden Administration Recommends Marijuana be Reclassified to Schedule III
HIGH TIMES
Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services are recommending that marijuana be moved from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act—which is likely to create a marked change in the way it is treated by federal and local authorities nationwide. Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act are declared to have a high risk of abuse and no medical uses, putting marijuana currently on par with other drugs like heroin. Schedule III substances, however, are categorized as having “moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence,” and include codeine and testosterone. The Drug Enforcement Administration is the ultimate arbiter of drug classification, and is currently conducting a review of its status on marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use in 23 states.