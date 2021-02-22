Biden Admin Scraps Trump’s Citizenship Test That Critics Claimed Was Biased
FLUNKED
The Biden administration is dropping changes to the U.S. citizenship test made by the Trump administration that critics said were biased and made it harder to pass, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday. The Trump administration’s test, which went into effect in December, was twice as long and required 12 correct answers to pass, instead of the six that were required when the test was first implemented in 2008. Other adjustments, such as changing the accepted answer for “who does a U.S. Senator represent” from “all residents of a state” to “all citizens of a state,” were considered as having a conservative bias, according to Politico. The Biden administration will begin administering the 2008 iteration of the test in April.