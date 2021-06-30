Biden Admin Shutters Six Emergency Shelters for Unaccompanied Migrant Kids
DOORS CLOSED
The Biden administration will begin closing six makeshift emergency facilities that housed unaccompanied minors who crossed the southern border, CBS News reports. The controversial facilities, located in Texas and California, are being shut down amid a slowdown in the number of border apprehensions and increased efforts to reunite unaccompanied children with their families. Six thousand children were housed at the facilities this week, down from the 13,000 who resided there in mid-May, according to Department of Housing and Human Services documents obtained by CBS News. HHS plans to keep four of these sites open to prepare for a possible surge in apprehensions. “We want to make sure that we are prepared for any outcome in terms of the number of children,” said Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary.