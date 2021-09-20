CHEAT SHEET
Biden Admin to Lift Travel Ban for Foreign Visitors Who Are Vaxxed
The Biden administration is set to ease restrictions on travelers from 33 countries who can show proof of vaccination and a negative test within three days of departure, according to The Wall Street Journal. Unvaccinated Americans will face a higher standard—they must provide proof of a negative test within one day of departure and again upon landing in the U.S. “This is relying on individuals, rather than a country-based approach, so it’s a stronger system,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said.
The changes are set to go into effect in early November, reuniting families that have been split up amid the pandemic, and hopefully boosting the weakened tourism economy.