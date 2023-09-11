Biden Admin to Trade $6 Billion in Frozen Iran Funds for 5 U.S. Prisoners
HOME FREE
Five Americans held in Iran are set to be released as part of a deal brokered by the Biden administration that will see the United States release its hold on $6 billion in Iranian money, the Associated Press reported. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on waivers releasing the $6 billion last week, though the information was only made public by the AP on Monday, the same day Congress learned of the waiver decision. Among the prisoners are Siamak Namazi, whose detention in Iran began eight years ago; Morad Tahbaz, who was arrested in 2015; and Emad Shargi, who was detained in 2018. All were serving 10-year prison terms. The two other prisoners have yet to be identified. The deal is expected to draw the ire of Republicans irked by the hefty cash flow to Iran as it grows at a threat to national security.