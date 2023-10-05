Biden Admin Waives 26 Federal Laws to Further Border Wall Construction
REVERSAL
President Joe Biden waived 26 federal laws to allow for further border wall construction in Starr County, Texas, the Department of Homeland Security announced. The move immediately drew condemnation from several of Biden’s allies in the state. “A border wall is a 14th-century solution to a 21st-century problem,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said in a statement. “It will not bolster border security in Starr county.” Biden’s move to extend the border wall spearheaded by Donald Trump comes amid renewed criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of increased migrant crossings, but clashes with his campaign pledge that “there will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration.” Even in office, the Biden White House had decried similar policy suggestions in the past, stating that “building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution.”