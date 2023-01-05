Biden Admin Will Turn Away Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans at Border
STAY HOME
The Biden administration announced on Thursday that any Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S. and Mexico border illegally will be turned away immediately, the Associated Press reported. “Do not, do not just show up at the border,” Biden said on Thursday. “Stay where you are and apply legally from there.” However, in an enormous shift in immigration rules, Biden said he’ll allow 30,000 people from each of those countries per month for two years, offering the option for legal work only if they enter legally, have “eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks,” AP reported. “This new process is orderly,” Biden said. “It’s safe and humane, and it works.” Mexico will allow up to 30,000 people from the four countries who try to walk or swim across the border, meaning 360,000 people from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, and Nicaragua could be legally allowed to enter the country in one year, according to AP.