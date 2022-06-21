Biden Appoints First Native American as U.S. Treasurer
HISTORIC FIRST
Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba, a Native American woman and lifetime chief of the Mohegan Tribe, will be the next U.S. treasurer, the White House announced Tuesday. Malerba will be the first Native American to hold the position, in which she will oversee the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and Fort Knox. Her signature will appear on U.S. currency. The U.S. Treasury Department also announced the creation of the Office of Tribal and Native Affairs, headed by Malerba, which seeks to strengthen Native American relations within the treasury. Malerba is currently a member of the Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee, which advises the Treasury secretary on financial matters related to Native American tribes. Previously, Malerba worked as a registered nurse and has served in a number of other government positions. “I am honored and humbled by Secretary Yellen and the Biden Administration’s commitment to ensuring that all voices are heard by Treasury as we work together to create an equitable and just society,” Malerba said in a Treasury Department press release.