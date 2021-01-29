Biden Administration Blocks Trump’s Desperate Last-Gasp Pentagon Appointments
ACCESS DENIED
Last month, as Donald Trump lashed out in the dying weeks of his presidency, the White House fired nine members of a Pentagon business advisory board and replaced them with Trump loyalists. But the appointments—which included former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former deputy campaign manager David Bossie—have now been blocked by the new Biden administration as it tries to figure out exactly what Trump was playing at. Defense officials told The Washington Post that several of the Trump appointees haven’t yet completed their paperwork to join the historically non-partisan advisory board, and the halt will affect the processing of all of the new appointments. Board members now serve at the pleasure of President Joe Biden’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, so he can get rid of anyone he doesn’t fully trust.