Fearful for Midterms, Biden Could Delay Repeal of Title 42 Border Restrictions
SECOND THOUGHTS
President Joe Biden is considering delaying the planned repeal of a Trump-era border restriction to prevent a huge and politically damaging influx of migrants. The Title 42 restrictions, introduced in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, allow immigration authorities to turn back asylum-seekers at the southern border on public-health grounds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that the restrictions would end on May 23, but Axios reports that Biden’s “inner circle” is discussing a delay. It said: “The White House is looking for ways to buy time to avoid a massive influx of migrants that would add to already-historic border numbers. That already endangers Democratic incumbents in states that could decide the Senate majority in November.”