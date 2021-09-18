Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The Biden Administration is dispatching another 400 Border Patrol agents to Del Rio, Texas, where an estimated 12,000 Haitian migrants are holed up under a bridge because the agency’s facilities are overflowing. The U.S. plan, according to The Wall Street Journal, is to send the Haitians back to their homeland under the Trump Administration’s Title 42—a move that a federal judge has already says violates immigration law. The situation in Del Rio has become a humanitarian crisis with reports that agents are forcing migrants to sleep outside and create makeshift “homes” out of cardboard or trash in 100-degree weather.