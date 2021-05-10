Biden Administration Dumps Trump’s Anti-Transgender Health-Care Restrictions
‘FREE FROM DISCRIMINATION’
The Biden administration is getting rid of a Trump-era policy that attempted to exclude transgender people from protections against sex discrimination in health care. Last year, the Trump administration announced its intention to define “sex” in the rule to mean a person’s gender assigned at birth, which would have revoked protections for transgender people if they’re discriminated against by doctors, hospitals, or insurance companies. However, the courts blocked those rules from being introduced, and the Biden administration announced Monday that they would now be abandoned. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said: “Everyone—including LGBTQ people—should be able to access health care, free from discrimination or interference, period.” The move will effectively reintroduce the Obama policy on sex discrimination in health care, which applied to gay and transgender people.