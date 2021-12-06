Biden to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics: Report
GOING, GOING, GONE
Sources close to the Biden administration have indicated that the U.S. will engage in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, CNN reports. The announcement is reportedly expected to be made this week. A diplomatic boycott would mean that while U.S. government officials would not attend the games, American athletes would not be prevented from competing. President Joe Biden told reporters last month that he was “considering” a boycott in light of China’s numerous human rights abuses. Humanitarian organizations and members of Congress have called for a boycott over abuse against the Uighur population; crackdowns on political protest in Hong Kong; and concern over free speech in China, such as in the case of “missing” Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. The last time the U.S. fully boycotted the Olympic Games was in 1980, when they were hosted in Moscow.