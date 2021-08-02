Biden Administration Offers Thousands More Afghans Refuge From Taliban Violence
ESCAPE ROUTE
The Biden administration will offer refugee status to thousands more people in Afghanistan whose lives have been left in danger after the sudden withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces. The Taliban has gone on a violent nationwide offensive in Afghanistan since U.S. troops pulled back last month, leaving Afghans who have worked with the U.S. over the past two decades of war fearing for their lives. On Monday, the State Department promised to expand the scope of Afghans who are eligible for refugee status in the United States to include people who didn’t directly work for the U.S. government and the NATO military operation. It will include “many thousands” of Afghans, including current and ex-employees of U.S.-based news networks, as well as aid agencies and relief groups. The State Department said in a statement that it had taken the decision to expand the scheme “in light of increased levels of Taliban violence.”