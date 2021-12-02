Biden Administration Forced to Allow Trump-Era ‘Remain in Mexico’ Migrant Policy to Restart
BACKSLIDING
The Biden administration said Thursday it will resume a “Remain in Mexico” policy initiated by former president Donald Trump in a deal with the Mexican government. The asylum plan, which requires migrants to wait outside the U.S. while their immigration court hearings are pending, will restart early next week. Migrants sent back to Mexico have faced assault, kidnapping and murder, and Biden targeted the program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, during the 2020 campaign. Biden and his camp are now restarting the program he'd called "dangerous and inhumane" on the campaign trial to comply with the federal court order.
Biden had ended the policy, which the Trump administration began in 2019, soon after taking office this year. Republicans in Missouri and Texas quickly sued to get it back. A Texas judge ordered the Biden administration in August to restart the program, calling its sudden termination “arbitrary and capricious.” An appeal from the administration was shot down the same month after the Supreme Court refused to block the order. The terms of the new deal reached with the Mexican government, which has raised humanitarian concerns over the plan, include providing resources for shelters and coronavirus vaccine doses.