Biden Administration Reverses Some Trump-Era Cuba Policies
ROLL IT BACK
The State Department announced the reversal of some Trump-era policies about Cuba, saying in a statement that the changes are meant to “further support the Cuban people, providing them additional tools to pursue a life free from Cuban government oppression and to seek greater economic opportunities.” The Biden administration will “lift the family remittance cap of $1,000 per quarter” set by Trump, according to CNN, and make it easier for families to visit relatives and authorized travelers to engage with Cubans. While Americans remain unable to visit Cuba for tourism or educational purposes, senior administration officials announced that they are increasing the number of commercial and charter flights to the country. On the campaign trail, Biden promised to try and reverse Trump policies that “inflicted harm on Cubans and their families,” and his administration has been reviewing them since he took office. These changes mark the most significant policy steps the president has taken toward that goal.