U.S. to Declare Atrocities Committed Against Rohingya Amount to ‘Genocide’
ABOUT TIME
The Biden administration has determined that the Myanmar military’s years-long campaign of violence against the Rohingya ethnic minority constitutes a “genocide,” according to U.S. officials. The decision has not yet been formally declared but is expected to be announced by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday, according to Reuters. Blinken will make the statement at an event held at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, officials speaking on the condition of anonymity said. The designation will likely exacerbate international pressure on the military junta currently in charge of the country, which is also facing a separate investigation by the International Criminal Court at The Hague into potential crimes against humanity. “It’s going to make it harder for them to commit further abuses,” one senior State Department official said. Myanmar’s army first launched its offensive against the Rohingya, a Muslim minority, in 2017, driving more than 700,000 from the country into nearby Bangladesh, where they’ve reported mass killings, rape, and arson.