Biden Administration Moves to Enact Rule to Minimize Nicotine in Cigarettes

The Biden administration is planning to enact a rule that would require tobacco companies to minimize the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, The Wall Street Journal reports. Tobacco manufacturers selling cigarettes in the U.S. would be required to lessen the amount of nicotine to nonaddictive levels, a move that would be a blow to the tobacco industry. The policy would be a step in President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot plan, launched in February, to reduce the cancer death rate for Americans by at least 50 percent in the next 25 years.