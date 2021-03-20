Biden Admin Signs $86M Deal to Hold Migrants in Hotels: Report
NEW ACCOMMODATIONS
Hotels in border area states like Texas and Arizona will host around 1200 migrant families who cross the U.S. border, Axios reports. The new accommodation plan comes as the number of families crossing the Mexico border into the U.S. rose to 19,000 from 7,000 in just a month, according to Customs and Border Protection data. The hotel arrangements will be organized through a non-profit called Endeavors, as part of a $86 million contract with the Biden administration.
The government has used hotels to host migrants in the past—just last year, the Trump administration held unaccompanied minors in hotels before removing them from the country. CBP still followed the Trump administration’s system of returning families to Mexico within 72 hours but the new Biden administration doesn’t expel unaccompanied minors.