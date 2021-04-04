CHEAT SHEET
Biden Admin Steps in After COVID Vaccine Mix-Up at Baltimore Plant
After a manufacturing screw-up ruined 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the Biden administration has stepped in to make sure it doesn’t happen again. The Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore was contracted to make vaccines from both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca—but somehow mixed up the ingredients from the two. None of it was distributed, and now the Biden administration has put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the plant and put a halt to AstraZeneca production there, The New York Times reported. The newspaper notes that the reorganization puts AstraZeneca’s vaccine—which had a rocky debut overseas—in doubt in the U.S.