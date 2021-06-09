Biden Admin to Donate 500 Million Pfizer Vax Doses to Other Countries
VACCINE MACHINE
With a majority of adults receiving a COVID vaccination in the U.S., President Joe Biden is now set to announce plans to buy and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to other countries, The Washington Post reports. The so-called “vaccine apartheid” is expected to be a main focus of the G7 summit this week, where Biden will reportedly make his announcement. More than 50 percent of people in the U.S. and United Kingdom have had at least one jab but fewer than 2 percent of people in Africa can say the same. Variants of the virus are raging in many developing countries and risk undermining the entire global vaccination effort if vaccines aren’t distributed quickly. The White House released plans to distribute 25 million doses last week, with 19 million being shared with Covax, an initiative backed by the World Health Organization that has allocated 81 million doses to 129 countries so far.