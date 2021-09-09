Biden Administration Will Fight Radical Texas Abortion Law in Court, Says Report
FAR FROM OVER
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to file a potentially explosive lawsuit against the state of Texas and its radical abortion law in a move that is expected to come as early as Thursday. The state’s extreme new abortion law effectively bans abortions from as early as six weeks into pregnancy—before many know they’re pregnant—and incentivizes private citizens to snitch on those they suspect of breaching the rules. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Justice Department is preparing to file a lawsuit against the state of Texas that is expected to argue that the abortion law “illegally interferes with federal interests.” President Joe Biden described the Texas abortion law as “almost un-American” last week. The Justice Department, the White House, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t comment on Journal’s report.