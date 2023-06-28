Biden Admits to Using CPAP Machine After Photos Showed Marks on His Face
LEAVING A MARK
A White House spokesperson was forced to admit that President Joe Biden is using a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea after reporters noticed slight indentations on his face during a Wednesday morning appearance. Sleep apnea, a condition which can disrupt sleep by causing people to stop breathing, is a fairly common disorder estimated to affect millions of Americans. It’s also not a new problem for Biden, who CNN reported dealt with the condition as far back as 2008. CPAP machines, which use pressurized air to help wearers continue breathing while asleep, are one of the most common methods for treating sleep apnea. “Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports,” a White House spokesperson said according to The New York Times. “He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history.”