Biden Aide Resigns to Run for Congress in Rhode Island
HITTING THE RHODE
Gabe Amo, a special assistant to President Joe Biden, tendered his resignation to the White House last week to prepare to run for seat in the U.S. Congress, multiple sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The 35-year-old Amo, a Rhode Island native, will step into an already crowded field planning on vying for the Democratic nomination in the special election to replace Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), who is resigning to become CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. No Republicans have announced plans to run in the race, which will be held in the blue 1st District. Among Amo’s declared primary competitors, however, are multiple state representatives and state senators, as well as Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. In the West Wing, Amo served as deputy director of intergovernmental affairs, acting as Biden’s primary liaison to local elected officials. Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the office’s director, praised Amo in a statement to the Post. “He was the heart and soul of our operation who approached every task, big or small, with the attitude of, ‘Give me a shovel and show me where to dig,’” she said