Biden Aide Says the President Is a ‘Big Fan’ of Josh Shapiro
BUDDIES
An aide to President Joe Biden told CNN on Friday that the president is a “big fan of Shapiro’s,” referring to Gov. Josh Shapiro. Biden has previously stayed out of the veepstakes so far, telling ABC on Tuesday, “I’ll let her (Vice President Kamala Harris) work that out.” The same advisor told CNN that Gov. Tim Walz, “[is] just a blast,” reminiscing on a January visit to Superior, Wisconsin for Infrastructure Week attended by both Walz and Biden. Walz reportedly put Biden in “the best mood ever,” jokingly adding that Biden and Walz should hang out more “because he always put him in such a great mood.” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who was reportedly responsible for getting Biden out of the race, also told The Hill on Friday that she “is always especially fond of former House colleagues.” The aide also told CNN that Biden was not as “personally close” with Sen. Mark Kelly, as he is with other candidates. Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. J.B. Pritzker were not mentioned by the aide. Harris is expected to make her announcement in the coming days.